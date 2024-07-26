Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 237,612 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 237,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.