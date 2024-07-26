ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ACIW has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

