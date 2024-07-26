Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

