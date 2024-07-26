Air Canada (TSE:AC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$19.00. The company traded as low as C$16.03 and last traded at C$16.12, with a volume of 1761324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.43.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.52.

Air Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

