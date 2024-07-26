Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 417.7% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Up 8.8 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.65. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFLYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.