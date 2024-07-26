Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 417.7% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Air France-KLM Trading Up 8.8 %
Air France-KLM stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.65. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.