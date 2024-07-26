Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,311,000 after purchasing an additional 103,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 550,229 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

