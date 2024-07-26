Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 115,385 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 8th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $17,155,441.80.

On Monday, June 10th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25.

On Thursday, May 30th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

