Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 80,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,951,359.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

