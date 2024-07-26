Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in July

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 1,468,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 612.2 days.

Aixtron Trading Down 8.6 %

Aixtron stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

