Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in July

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 1,468,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 612.2 days.
Aixtron Trading Down 8.6 %
Aixtron stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.
About Aixtron
