Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 616.7% in July

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $40.31 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

