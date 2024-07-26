Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.65.

Read Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.