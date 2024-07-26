Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the June 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

Shares of AKBTY opened at $4.03 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

