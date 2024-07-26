Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Up 127.3% in July

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 30th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 562.1 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.
Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Solutions ASA
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.