Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

