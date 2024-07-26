Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $244.80, but opened at $228.11. Align Technology shares last traded at $236.52, with a volume of 220,871 shares trading hands.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.94. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

