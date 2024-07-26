Alina (LON:ALNA) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.10). 48,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 15,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Alina Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 million, a PE ratio of -160.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.13.

About Alina

(Get Free Report)

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.