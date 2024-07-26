Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 319.0% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Allianz Stock Performance
Allianz stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
