Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

