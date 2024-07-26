Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

