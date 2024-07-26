Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Banco Santander S.A.’s 10th Largest Position

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,467 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,658,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 144,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

