Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lindenwold Advisors INC’s 8th Largest Position

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,921,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,426 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.