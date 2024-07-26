Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

