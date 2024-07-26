Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Down to $181.79

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $181.79, but opened at $173.60. Alphabet shares last traded at $174.79, with a volume of 8,997,428 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,011,412,000 after purchasing an additional 238,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

