AMC Entertainment (AMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMC Entertainment Trading Up 9.5 %
AMC opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $54.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.