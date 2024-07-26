AMC Entertainment (AMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

