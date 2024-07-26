Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $23.86. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 13,134 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.01.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

