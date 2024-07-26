American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Update

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Bio Medica Price Performance

American Bio Medica has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

