American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $257.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

