American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,749,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.

NYSE PB opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

