American International Group Inc. Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $363.30 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.