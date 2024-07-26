American International Group Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE:MTG opened at $24.43 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

