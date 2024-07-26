American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Alcoa worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after buying an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Alcoa by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.