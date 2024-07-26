American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after buying an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,200,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 666,478 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 575,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $46.14.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

