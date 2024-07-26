American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,073,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.