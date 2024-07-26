American International Group Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 630,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after buying an additional 620,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

