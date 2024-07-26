American International Group Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $160.69 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $171.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.42.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

