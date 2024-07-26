American International Group Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

