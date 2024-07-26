American International Group Inc. Sells 28,841 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,841 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

