American International Group Inc. Sells 8,052 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 259,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

