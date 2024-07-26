American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,081,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 223,347 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $24,134,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $122.24 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

