American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Financial Review

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MP Materials and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 4 6 0 2.60 American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.66%. American Lithium has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 574.13%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than MP Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $253.45 million 8.99 $24.31 million ($0.15) -91.93 American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.14) -3.44

This table compares MP Materials and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. MP Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 1.62% -0.61% -0.34% American Lithium N/A -19.40% -18.92%

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats American Lithium on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

