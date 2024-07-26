American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 5,036.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in American Public Education by 13,583.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Public Education

About American Public Education

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.