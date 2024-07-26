Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 2,711 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 23.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Novavax by 181.3% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 188,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Novavax by 236.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,746 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 29.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1,084.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,480 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $16.67 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

