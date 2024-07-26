Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,026 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 722,850.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE SWI opened at $11.83 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

