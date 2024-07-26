Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,638,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,722,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

BTSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

BTSG stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

