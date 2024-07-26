Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $14,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $8,970,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.18. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.