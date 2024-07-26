Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $41.44 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

