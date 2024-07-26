Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,100,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209,166 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 61,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,446.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 70,372 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

