Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $310.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

