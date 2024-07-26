Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waters Stock Up 1.6 %
Waters stock opened at $310.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Waters Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
