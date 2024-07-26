Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000.

In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of EWTX opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

