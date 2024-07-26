Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

COCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.23. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $84,318.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,900.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

